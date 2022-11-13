Soutenez Armenews !
Samantha Power : Le corridor de Lachin doit être rouvert immédiatement


Le corridor de Lachin doit être rouvert immédiatement - sa fermeture a le potentiel de provoquer une crise humanitaire importante. Ce corridor est une voie essentielle pour l’acheminement de denrées alimentaires et de fournitures médicales dont nous avons tant besoin et qui doivent pouvoir circuler librement.

par Ara Toranian le vendredi 16 décembre 2022
