Samantha Power : Le corridor de Lachin doit être rouvert immédiatement
The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately - the closure has the potential to cause a significant humanitarian crisis. This corridor is an essential route for the flow of much needed food and medical supplies that must be allowed to flow freely.
— Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) December 15, 2022
Le corridor de Lachin doit être rouvert immédiatement - sa fermeture a le potentiel de provoquer une crise humanitaire importante. Ce corridor est une voie essentielle pour l’acheminement de denrées alimentaires et de fournitures médicales dont nous avons tant besoin et qui doivent pouvoir circuler librement.
