Décembre 2022

Numéro 301


- Dossier : Consensus politique sur l’Arménie

- Frontières : Les accords d’Alma-Ata

- Négociations : embarras ou choix ?

- Geopolitique : Poutine reprend son sifflet d’arbitre

- Diplomatie : La relation Erevan-Teheran

- Spécial étoilés : Quand la gastronomie s’invite à notre table

  • Karen Katchatryan à Erevan,
  • Julia Sedefdjian à Paris
  • et Karen Torosyan à Bruxelles


- Figaro Histoire : interview de son rédacteur en chef

- Boxe : Goulamirian, toujours champion du monde

- Religion : Le cardinal Agagianian bientôt béatifié ?

- UGAB : L’interview de Lara Setrakian

- UGAB-Paris : L’école fait peau neuve

- Masterclass : Anne Consigny à Erevan

- Musique : Le nouveau CD de Michel Petrossian

- Hommage : Nina Garsoyan

- Opinions : René Dzagoyan, écrivain
   Opinions : Gorune Aprikianréalisateur

   Opinions :

 

 