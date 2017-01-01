Décembre 2022
Numéro 301
Dossier : Consensus politique sur l’Arménie
Frontières : Les accords d’Alma-Ata
Négociations : embarras ou choix ?
Geopolitique : Poutine reprend son sifflet d’arbitre
Diplomatie : La relation Erevan-Teheran
Spécial étoilés : Quand la gastronomie s’invite à notre table
- • Karen Katchatryan à Erevan,
- • Julia Sedefdjian à Paris
- • et Karen Torosyan à Bruxelles
Figaro Histoire : interview de son rédacteur en chef
Boxe : Goulamirian, toujours champion du monde
Religion : Le cardinal Agagianian bientôt béatifié ?
UGAB : L’interview de Lara Setrakian
UGAB-Paris : L’école fait peau neuve
Masterclass : Anne Consigny à Erevan
Musique : Le nouveau CD de Michel Petrossian
Hommage : Nina Garsoyan
Opinions : René Dzagoyan, écrivain
Opinions : Gorune Aprikianréalisateur
Opinions :