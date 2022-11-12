Institut Lemkin : Bravo au Congrès espagnol
The @LemkinInstitute commends the Spanish Congress for rejecting the agreement signed between #Azerbaijan & #Spain on the exchange of confidential information and firmly standing in support of #Armenia. We implore others in the international community to do the same. pic.twitter.com/Dfr0xWfh81
— Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention (@LemkinInstitute) November 18, 2022
Institut Lemkin pour la prévention des génocides
@LemkinInstitute
15h
Le @LemkinInstitute
félicite le Congrès espagnol pour avoir rejeté l’accord signé entre l’#Azerbaïdjan et l’#Espagne sur l’échange d’informations confidentielles et pour avoir fermement soutenu l’#Arménie. Nous implorons les autres membres de la communauté internationale de faire de même.
