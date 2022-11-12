Soutenez Armenews !
Institut Lemkin : Bravo au Congrès espagnol


Institut Lemkin pour la prévention des génocides
@LemkinInstitute
- 
15h
Le @LemkinInstitute
félicite le Congrès espagnol pour avoir rejeté l’accord signé entre l’#Azerbaïdjan et l’#Espagne sur l’échange d’informations confidentielles et pour avoir fermement soutenu l’#Arménie. Nous implorons les autres membres de la communauté internationale de faire de même.

par Ara Toranian le samedi 19 novembre 2022
