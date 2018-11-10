Soutenez Armenews !
Lemkin Institute : condamnation du discours génocidaire d’Aliev


Nous condamnons le Président Ilham Aliyev (@azpresident
) et le gouvernement d’@Azerbaïdjan
l’utilisation par le gouvernement d’une rhétorique intrinsèquement génocidaire lors des discours du #VictoryDay. Les euphémismes tentent de dissimuler la rhétorique et les intentions génocidaires. Nous appelons la communauté internationale à condamner cette rhétorique et à protéger les #Arméniens.

par Ara Toranian le vendredi 11 novembre 2022
