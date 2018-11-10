Lemkin Institute : condamnation du discours génocidaire d’Aliev
We condemn Pres. Ilham Aliyev (@azpresident) & the @Azerbaijan gov't's use of inherently genocidal rhetoric during #VictoryDay speeches. Euphemisms attempt to disguise genocidal rhetoric & intent. We call on the int'l community to condemn this rhetoric & protect #Armenians. pic.twitter.com/ptJfMA8oNI
— Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention (@LemkinInstitute) November 10, 2022
Nous condamnons le Président Ilham Aliyev (@azpresident
) et le gouvernement d’@Azerbaïdjan
l’utilisation par le gouvernement d’une rhétorique intrinsèquement génocidaire lors des discours du #VictoryDay. Les euphémismes tentent de dissimuler la rhétorique et les intentions génocidaires. Nous appelons la communauté internationale à condamner cette rhétorique et à protéger les #Arméniens.
© armenews.com 2022