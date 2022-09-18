Jora : conduite anti sportive d’un athlète turc
Another Scandal and unsportsmanlike conduct by a #Turkish Athlete.
During the awards ceremony for the #European Weightlifting Championship the Turkish athlete refused to shake hands with the #Armenian Champion weightlifter Garik Karapetyan after the Armenian anthem was played. pic.twitter.com/snIk0rMgJm
Encore un scandale et une conduite antisportive de la part d’un athlète #Turc.
Lors de la cérémonie de remise des prix du championnat d’Europe d’haltérophilie, l’athlète turc a refusé de serrer la main du champion d’Arménie Garik Karapetyan après que l’hymne arménien ait été joué.
parle dimanche 23 octobre 2022
© armenews.com 2022
