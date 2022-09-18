Soutenez Armenews !
Jora : conduite anti sportive d’un athlète turc


Encore un scandale et une conduite antisportive de la part d’un athlète #Turc.

Lors de la cérémonie de remise des prix du championnat d’Europe d’haltérophilie, l’athlète turc a refusé de serrer la main du champion d’Arménie Garik Karapetyan après que l’hymne arménien ait été joué.

par Ara Toranian le dimanche 23 octobre 2022
