Soutenez Armenews !
TWITTER Rubrique

Styopa Safaryan : Gauin les pogroms et la propagande


Maxime Gauin, « docteur en histoire » de l’Académie diplomatique d’Azerbaïdjan (ADA) discute ouvertement des méthodes de pogroms des #Arméniens en #Artsakh et « de les faire avec des méthodes suffisamment propres pour éviter une panique dans la population civile et une propagande anti-azerbaïdjanaise à l’étranger ».

par le mardi 11 octobre 2022
© armenews.com 2022



 
 
 
 