Styopa Safaryan : Gauin les pogroms et la propagande
Maxime Gauin, a "doctor in history" of #Azerbaijani diplomatic academy's (ADA) openly discusses the ways of pogroms of #Armenians in #Artsakh and "to do to it with sufficiently clean methods to avoid a panic in the civilian population and an anti-Azerbaijani propaganda abroad". pic.twitter.com/9DejblBJBO
Maxime Gauin, « docteur en histoire » de l’Académie diplomatique d’Azerbaïdjan (ADA) discute ouvertement des méthodes de pogroms des #Arméniens en #Artsakh et « de les faire avec des méthodes suffisamment propres pour éviter une panique dans la population civile et une propagande anti-azerbaïdjanaise à l’étranger ».
par le mardi 11 octobre 2022
