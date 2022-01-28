24 septembre 1981

September 24th, 1981 : On September 24th, 1981 at 11:15 am, four men got into the Turkish Consulate General in Paris, Haussman Boulevard. Attackers, that claimed their affiliation to ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for Liberation of Armenia), threatened to blow up the place if French forces tried to interfere. A 16 hours hostage situation (56 hostages) then followed. 16 hours of a unique media-coverage that broke the silence around the Armenian cause. Meanwhile, the commando asked for political prisoners’ release in Turkey among which are two priests (including Manuel Erkatyan) and (...)