2 civils ont été blessés à Stépanakert
Il y a quelques minutes, l’Azerbaijan a frappé les quartiers résidentiels de la capitale Stepanakert , près du marché central, où aucun objet militaire ne se trouve. Selon les données préliminaires, 2 civils ont été blessés.
A few minutes ago, #Azerbaijan struck the residential areas of the capital #Stepanakert, near the central market, where no military object is located. According to the preliminary data, 2 civilians were wounded. #StopAzerbaijainiAggression #DontBeBlind pic.twitter.com/D0A9eI8PYR
— Artsakh / Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman (@ArtsakhOmbuds) November 3, 2020
parle mardi 3 novembre 2020
© armenews.com 2020
