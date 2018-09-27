Soutenez Armenews !
ARTSAKH Rubrique

2 civils ont été blessés à Stépanakert


Il y a quelques minutes, l’Azerbaijan a frappé les quartiers résidentiels de la capitale Stepanakert , près du marché central, où aucun objet militaire ne se trouve. Selon les données préliminaires, 2 civils ont été blessés.

par Stéphane le mardi 3 novembre 2020
© armenews.com 2020


 

 
 
 