2 civils ont été blessés à Stépanakert

Il y a quelques minutes, l’Azerbaijan a frappé les quartiers résidentiels de la capitale Stepanakert , près du marché central, où aucun objet militaire ne se trouve. Selon les données préliminaires, 2 civils ont été blessés.

A few minutes ago, #Azerbaijan struck the residential areas of the capital #Stepanakert, near the central market, where no military object is located. According to the preliminary data, 2 civilians were wounded. #StopAzerbaijainiAggression #DontBeBlind pic.twitter.com/D0A9eI8PYR

— Artsakh / Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman (@ArtsakhOmbuds) November 3, 2020