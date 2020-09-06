The Guardian – Monumental loss : Azerbaijan and ‘the worst cultural genocide of the 21st century’

A damning new report details an attempted erasure by Azerbaijan of its Armenian cultural heritage, including the destruction of tens of thousands of Unesco-protected ancient stone carvings.

The 21st century’s most extensive campaign of cultural cleansing to date may not have happened in Syria, as you might assume, but a largely ignored part of the Transcaucasian plateau.

La suite sur le lien plus bas.