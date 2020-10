#WATCH : March For Victory - Tens of thousands of Armenians March in peace to condemn the Turkey-backed Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh and Armenia, in Los Angeles, CA. #ArtsakhStrong #StopAliyev ✊🏼🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/YRZrQTnoUK

— Armenian Assembly (@ARAMAC_DC) October 12, 2020