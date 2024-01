à Grenade, UE @vonderleyen annonce une aide supplémentaire de 20 millions d’euros à l’Arménie

in Granada, EU's @vonderleyen announces €20 million additional aid to Armeniaon question whether EU will take action against Azerbaijan, she says EU has issued "very strong condemnation" of Azerbaijani attack"Important for us is to support Armenia."https://t.co/s4iDx54bts pic.twitter.com/1aqfvVo3ut— Hov Nazaretyan (@HovhanNaz) October 5, 2023

à Grenade, UE <...