#Azerbaijan has used military aggression to force the surrender of the democratic Armenian #RepublicOfArtsakh to the dictator @presidentaz. Russia has said this an Azerbaijani “internal affair,” despite the ostensible mandate of Russian peacekeepers to protect Artsakh civilians… pic.twitter.com/6hvgRRWRL8— Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention (@LemkinInstitute) September 21, 2023