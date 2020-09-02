TWITTER Rubrique

Lindsey Snell : nouvelle déclaration panturquiste de Cavusoglu


« La patrie turque est arrosée du sang des martyrs et passe par le Zengezur », déclare le FM turc Çavuşoğlu avant de critiquer la route commerciale prévue par Kılıçdaroğlu, qui contourne l’Azerbaïdjan.

« Même Pashinyan reconnaît que le Karabakh est l’Azerbaïdjan ; quel est votre problème ? »

par La rédaction le jeudi 25 mai 2023
