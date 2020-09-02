Lindsey Snell : nouvelle déclaration panturquiste de Cavusoglu
"The Turkish homeland is watered with the blood of the martyrs and passes through Zengezur," says Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu before criticizing Kılıçdaroğlu's planned trade route, which bypasses Azerbaijan.
"Even Pashinyan recognizes that Karabakh is Azerbaijan ; what is your problem ?" pic.twitter.com/S5J1psujfi
— Lindsey Snell (@LindseySnell) May 24, 2023
« La patrie turque est arrosée du sang des martyrs et passe par le Zengezur », déclare le FM turc Çavuşoğlu avant de critiquer la route commerciale prévue par Kılıçdaroğlu, qui contourne l’Azerbaïdjan.
« Même Pashinyan reconnaît que le Karabakh est l’Azerbaïdjan ; quel est votre problème ? »
parle jeudi 25 mai 2023
© armenews.com 2023
