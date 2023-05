Armand Tatoyan : les résultats de la mission d’enquête dans le Siounik

The results of our fact-finding mission to 🇦🇲 #Syunik #Tegh community - 🇦🇿 incursions into sovereign 🇦🇲. Security & normal life of people destroyed ; people are deprived of pastures & lands ; #Az continues crimes. Special thanks to international lawyers @GaroGhazarian1 @kerkonian ! pic.twitter.com/WAR63YhlKQ

— Arman Tatoyan (@atatoyan) May 19, 2023