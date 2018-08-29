Communiqué du Haut-Commissariat de la Diaspora

Մեկնարկում է « Քայլ դեպի տուն » առցանց ծրագիրը

Կորոնավիրուսային համավարակը չի ընդհատել ՀՀ սփյուռքի գործերի գլխավոր հանձնակատարի գրասենյակի կապն ու աշխատանքը սփյուռքի երիտասարդության ու պատանիների հետ : Գտնվելով սահմանափակման մեջ՝ այս տարի սփյուռքահայ երեխաները չեն կարող այցելել Հայաստան, սակայն անգամ այս պայմաններում հայրենիքը նրանց ավելի մոտեցնելու համար Գլխավոր հանձնակատարի գրասենյակը նոր ճանապարհներ է գտնում : Ահա այդ նպատակով՝ սփյուռքի պատանիների և երեխաների « Քայլ դեպի տուն » ուսումնաճանաչողական ծրագիրն այս ամառ կանցկացնի հետաքրքիր առցանց ձևաչափով :

Ծրագիրը կընթանա օգոստոսի 3-28-ը և կիրականացվի 2 փուլով՝ ներառելով հայոց լեզվի և պատմաճանաչողության դասընթացներ, վիրտուալ այցեր համայնքներ (Հայաստանում և սփյուռքում), ինտերակտիվ քննարկումներ, բանավեճի ակումբ, առցանց կրթական խաղեր, հանդիպումներ մշակույթի և արվեստի գործիչների, նախորդ տարվա մասնակիցների հետ, աշխատարաններ և համայնքային նախագծեր :

Հետաքրքիր և ակտիվ ծրագրի շնորհիվ՝ սփյուռքահայ պատանիներին և երիտասարդներին հնարավորություն կտրվի ծանոթանալ Հայաստանի պատմությանն ու մշակույթին, սովորել մայրենի լեզուն և հայաստանցի երիտասարդների հետ շփման միջոցով ճանաչել իրենց հայրենիքը : Վիրտուալ այցերով մասնակիցները կլինեն Տաթևից մինչև Ամբերդ, Սաղմոսավանքից Մատենադարան ու Էրեբունի թանգարան :

Առցանց ծրագրին կարող են մասնակցել 12-18 տարեկան սփյուռքահայ պատանիներն ու երիտասարդները : Մասնակցության հայտ ներկայացնելու վերջնաժամկետն է հուլիսի 20-ը : Հայատադիմումը լրացնելու համար պետք է այցելել հետևյալ հղմամբ՝ https://forms.gle/nKMJGuxMucp28nMHA:

Ծրագրի մասին տեսանյութը կարող եք դիտել, տարածել և ներբեռնել հետևյալ հասցեից՝ https://cutt.ly/ri21rAZ

Սփյուռքի գործերի գլխավոր հանձնակատարի գրասենյակը Հայաստան-սփյուռք հարաբերություններում ռազմավարությունների մշակման և իրականացման հիմնական պատասխանատու մարմինն է : Մեր գործունեության մասին ավելի տեղեկացված լինելու համար հետևեք մեզ սոցիալական մեդիայում՝ @DiasporaHighCommissionerOfficeArmenia կամ պարզապես կապ հաստատեք մեզ հետ [email protected] էլ. հասցեով :

The online program “Step Towards Home” has launched

The coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted our Diaspora Armenian compatriots’ plans to travel to Armenia, however this has not stopped the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs from offering its programs to our Diaspora youth. Due to the travel restrictions, since Armenian youth from the Diaspora cannot physically visit Armenia this year, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs will be running it’s summer youth camp online.

The “Step Toward Home” 2-week virtual program will be held during the month of August, in two stages, from August 3 to August 28. The program includes courses in the Armenian language and history, virtual visits to communities (in Armenia and the Diaspora), interactive discussions, debate club, educational games, meetings with cultural and art employees, talks with last year’s participants, workshops, and community projects. Through the engaging and active program, Diasporan youth will be given an opportunity to get acquainted with the history and culture of Armenia, master their native language and learn about their homeland through communication with other Armenian youth.

articipants will make virtual visits around the country … from Tatev to Amberd, from Saghmosavank to Matenadaran and even the Erebuni Museum. Individuals from the Armenian Diaspora aged 12-18 can participate in the online program and the deadline for applications is July 20th. To fill out an application, please visit the following link : https://forms.gle/nKMJGuxMucp28nMHA:

For video footage about the program follow this link : https://cutt.ly/ri21rAZ

The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is the main body responsible for developing and implementing policies and strategies for Armenia-Diaspora relations. To learn more about our activities, follow us on social media : @DiasporaHighCommissionerOfficeArmenia or contact us at [email protected]