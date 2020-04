Henrikh Mkhitaryan : « Let‘s respect memory, let’s respect life »

We have to stay home this #April24 , but still we come together to commemorate the 105th remembrance of the #ArmenianGenocide . Let‘s respect memory, let’s respect life 🕊🙏🏼 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/QQEsy1nxyN

— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) April 24, 2020