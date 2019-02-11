Soutenez Armenews !
La reprise de « Over the rainbow » par Audrey Kessedjian


Reprise a capella de Somewhere over the rainbow (Israel Kamakawiwoʻole) par Audrey Kessedjian (toutes les voix).

par Claire le mardi 7 avril 2020
