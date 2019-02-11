La reprise de « Over the rainbow » par Audrey Kessedjian
Reprise a capella de Somewhere over the rainbow (Israel Kamakawiwoʻole) par Audrey Kessedjian (toutes les voix).
Dans la série des merveilles du confinement....Elle s’appelle Audrey Kessedjian, incroyable reprise a capella d’« over the rainbow » et c’est elle « fois 5 » 😍 https://t.co/X9XefkbzkK pic.twitter.com/ePiVYQutLb
— Ani BASAR (@ninita121) April 7, 2020
parle mardi 7 avril 2020
© armenews.com 2020
