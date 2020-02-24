Soutenez Armenews !
Soutenez Armenews !
LA PROVENCE Rubrique

Décès de Patrick Devedjian : Garo Hovsepian rend hommage à « un grand serviteur »


Garo Hovsepian rend hommage à « un grand serviteur » dans un entretien au site internet de La Provence : https://www.laprovence.com/actu/en-direct/5947131/devedjian-reaction-de-garo-hovsepian.html

par Claire le dimanche 29 mars 2020
© armenews.com 2020


 

 
Thèmes abordés
France
DISPARITION DE PATRICK DEVEDJIAN
Communiqué de l’UGAB
LA PROVENCE
Décès de Patrick Devedjian : Garo Hovsepian rend hommage à « un grand serviteur »
COMMUNIQUE DE L’UGAB
Disparition de Patrick Devedjian, « un homme d’engagement »
COMMUNIQUE
Décès de Patrick Devedjian : l’hommage de l’Elysée
PATRICK DEVEDJIAN
L’hommage d’Edward Nalbandian
Marseille
CORONAVIRUS
Richard Findikyan dépisté positif au Covid-19
MARSEILLE
Les Tcheuregs du coeur le beau geste du traiteur Sassoun
MARSEILLE
Valérie Boyer à son tour positive au Coronavirus
MARSEILLE
Martine Vassal testée positive au Coronavirus
MUNICIPALES MARSEILLE
Martine Vassal (22,38%) en seconde position derrière Michèle Rubirola (23,32 %)
 
 